Incessant rains from Typhoon Doksuri leave 11 dead, 13 missing in Beijing

BEIJING - At least 11 people have died and 13 are missing in Beijing after heavy rainstorms battered the Chinese capital for the fourth day in a row, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the dead were two rescuers who perished in the line of duty, including a 30-year-old firefighter from Shandong province.

Initially, 27 people were reported missing, but officials said later on Tuesday afternoon that 14 people had been located – they were telecommunications workers trying to restore connection to a mountainous region in western Beijing.

Doksuri, a former super typhoon, has swept northwards over China since making landfall in Fujian province on Friday after ripping through the Philippines last week.

Officials say about 127,000 have been evacuated because of incessant rain that have wreaked havoc across the city, causing rivers to overflow, and landslides in the more mountainous parts of the city.

The rains are some of the heaviest in Beijing in years. The average rainfall in July was 337.2mm, nearly double of the 171.2mm in July in the previous years.

It is the worst rain in the city since July 2012, when 79 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated.

Videos on social media showed rivers turning into dangerous rapids, washing away cars and small buildings.

About 40 flights were cancelled and at least three trains have been stalled on railway lines, trapping passengers on board.

Military helicopters were activated on Tuesday morning to deliver supplies to stranded train passengers, who say they have been trapped for at least 30 hours and had run out of food and water.

Local media on Monday broadcast chaotic scenes from within the trains, with a train attendant trying to reassure passengers while on the verge of tears.

The hardest hit has been mountainous Mentougou district west of the city, where water, power and telecommunications lines have been down since Monday evening.

Municipal workers have been working to restore power lines while 45 water tanks have been brought in to offer emergency supplies to the 150,000 households without running water.