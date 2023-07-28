China shuts schools, halts flights as super typhoon approaches

FUJIAN, CHINA – Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in the south-eastern Chinese province of Fujian on Friday morning after killing at least 12 people in the Philippines and Taiwan, forcing the local authorities to close schools and suspend public transport and flights.

The massive storm is moving north-west at 25kmh to 30kmh and will land in the port city of Xiamen and Hui’an along the coast of Fujian, across from the Taiwan Strait, bringing gales and heavy rain, according to a notice posted on the website of China’s National Meteorological Centre on Friday.

The administration urged the local authorities to carry out emergency prevention and rescue work, including directing vessels to take shelter and halting large-scale indoor and outdoor gatherings and outdoor work, while taking precaution against mountain floods that may be caused by heavy rainfall, according to the statement.

China raised its emergency responses for typhoons to the highest level of its four-tier colour-coded system on Wednesday as Doksuri turned into a super typhoon that caused chest-deep floods in the northern Philippines and disrupted power to about 55,000 households in Taiwan.

The Chinese government has also urged the local meteorological authorities in Fujian’s neighbouring provinces, including Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangxi, to raise their emergency response levels to prevent disasters.

Xiamen announced closures to offices and schools from Thursday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Zhangzhou city, near Xiamen, has suspended work and classes for two days.

China Eastern Airlines said its inbound and outbound flights in several south-eastern cities will be cancelled from Thursday through Saturday to ensure passenger safety.

The airport of Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian, cancelled more than 50 flights on Thursday, according to CCTV.

Dozens of train services in the Yangtze River Delta in eastern China have also been suspended, according to China Railway’s Shanghai bureau.

Hong Kong, which is also calling the storm a super typhoon, maintains its lowest alert on Friday morning.

But the local observatory said Doksuri will gradually depart from Hong Kong as it is forecast to move north-northwest at about 28kmh, edging closer to the vicinity of Xiamen, where it will make landfall in the next few hours.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Paciific Airways said some of its flights scheduled to arrive in and depart from Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city on Thursday have been delayed or cancelled, while those scheduled to fly into and out of Xiamen have also been cancelled Thursday due to the closure of the local airport.

In Taiwan, more than 300 domestic and international flights were scrapped because of the typhoon, while the storm also caused numerous flight cancellations in the Philippines earlier this week.

In the northern Philippine province of Cagayan, where Doksuri made landfall as a super typhoon earlier, nearly 16,000 people were evacuated.

Although more than 180,000 people in the South-east Asian country have been affected by the storm, the devastation appears much less than in October 2022, when more than 100 people died from floods and landslides triggered by storm Nalgae, which also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

There also appears to have been relatively limited damage to the country’s agriculture.

The typhoon caused an estimated 53.1 million pesos (S$1.29 million) of damage to crops, primarily for rice and corn, according to its agriculture department.

Taiwan estimates its agricultural losses from the typhoon to be about NT$1.5 million (S$64,000). BLOOMBERG