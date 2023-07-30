China upgrades flood warning for Beijing, other northern areas

BEIJING – China’s central government told local officials in the capital and other areas of the north to be prepared to deal with floods amid heavy rain brought on by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

Flood control officials upgraded their emergency response order to level two – the second-highest in their four-tier system – for Beijing and Tianjin and the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi and Henan on Sunday.

The situation in those regions was “extremely severe and complex” due to the intensity of the rain and the poor discharge capability of rivers in northern China, said the Ministry of Emergency Management in a statement. It called on local officials to “ensure no deaths and to reduce injuries and economic losses”, while stepping up monitoring of mines and construction sites, and conducting any evacuations in a timely manner.

Residents of China’s capital are especially wary of heavy summer rain after flash floods in July 2012 killed 79 people. Beijing announced plans to improve drainage capacity after the disaster.

Also on Sunday, national weather officials renewed the highest alert for rain in Beijing and Tianjin and areas of Henan, Shanxi and Shandong, saying they expected heavy precipitation into Monday. Rainfall in those regions was expected to ease “noticeably” from Tuesday, they said.

Officials in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, arranged the evacuations of some 20,600 people due to heavy rain, reported the official Xinhua News Agency, without mentioning casualties or economic losses. BLOOMBERG