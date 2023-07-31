Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

BEIJING – Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes in Beijing as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri dumped record rainfall on the city and grounded flights on Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

The average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7mm, with the maximum recorded rainfall in the Fangshan area hitting 500.4mm, according to the city’s meteorological observatory.

The observatory kept a red alert – the highest warning – for heavy rainfall in place, while the Beijing Hydrology Station upgraded its flood warning with more rain and river flooding forecast.

More than 31,000 people were evacuated from their homes, work at more than 4,000 construction sites was halted, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.

Both airports in the capital cancelled more than 180 flights on Monday morning, with hundreds more delayed, according to flight tracking app Flight Master.

The railway authorities dispatched workers to send food – including instant noodles, eggs and ham, and drinking water – to train passengers who were stuck overnight.

Heavy rain continued to soak Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Throughout June and July, cumulative precipitation in the city hit 306.8mm, 21 per cent higher than the average for those months when summer storms roll in, media reported. The rainfall was 10 per cent higher than for the same period in 2022.

There was no reported damage or casualties, state media said, but in the south of Beijing, Doksuri’s impact was more pronounced.

In northern Hebei province, a driver was missing after two trucks fell off a collapsed bridge in Baoding city on Sunday, while a section of a railway bridge for freight in Shijiazhuang city was washed away in a swollen river, media reported.

While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warn that Typhoon Khanun is approaching and is set to strike China’s densely populated coast this week.

The authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri. REUTERS