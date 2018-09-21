'I can't quite make the shape,' says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while trying 'finger heart'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo on the top of Mount Baekdu in North Korea on Sept 20, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo on the top of Mount Baekdu in North Korea on Sept 20, 2018.PHOTO: PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook (right) pose with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the top of Mount Baekdu in North Korea on Sept 20, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook (right) pose with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the top of Mount Baekdu in North Korea on Sept 20, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, accompanied by their wives, sit in a cable car with as they go to the top of Mount Baekdu on Sept 20, 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, accompanied by their wives, sit in a cable car with as they go to the top of Mount Baekdu on Sept 20, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The South Korean fad of making "finger hearts" has crossed the border to the North, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un himself trying the gesture while posing for photos on top of Mount Baekdu.

The gesture entails crisscrossing the thumb and index finger into a heart shape.

According to South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Mr Kim Jong Un tried the gesture while posing for photographs with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Mount Baekdu, in front of the crater lake Chonji, or Heaven Lake.

"How do you do it? I can't quite make the shape," Mr Kim Jong Un said.

According to reports, he eventually succeeded in making the gesture. His wife, Ri Sol Ju, stood next to him with her hands supporting his finger heart.

Both the leaders and their wives took a flight from Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang to Samjiyon Airport near the mountain. From there, they rode a bus to a stop halfway up the mountain and switched to track vehicles to reach the peak. On the way back down the two couples rode in a four-seater cable car.

 

