Inter-Korea summit: Militaries sign pact, signal end of 1950-53 Korean War

SEOUL - North Korea had for months been pushing for the United States to declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which was merely halted with an armistice.

Yet the issue was conspicuously missing from the Pyongyang Declaration signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday (Sept 19) in Pyongyang. Neither leader spoke about it during their joint press conference.