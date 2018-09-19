Inter-Korea summit: Militaries sign pact, signal end of 1950-53 Korean War

South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo (second from left) and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang Chol (second from right) during a signing ceremony after the inter-Korean summit at Paekhwawon State Guesthouse, on Sept 19, 2018.
South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo (second from left) and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang Chol (second from right) during a signing ceremony after the inter-Korean summit at Paekhwawon State Guesthouse, on Sept 19, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
Published
7 hours ago
South Korea Correspondent
changmc@sph.com.sg

SEOUL - North Korea had for months been pushing for the United States to declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which was merely halted with an armistice.

Yet the issue was conspicuously missing from the Pyongyang Declaration signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday (Sept 19) in Pyongyang. Neither leader spoke about it during their joint press conference.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!