Donald Trump hails 'exciting' summit agreements reached by Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in

SEOUL (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump welcomed developments on Wednesday (Sept 19) at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as "very exciting".

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," Trump said on Twitter, referring to agreements the North Korean leader made in talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

"In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing," Trump added.

Referring to the repatriation of remains of US service people killed in the Korean War, which Kim and Moon also discussed, Trump said: "Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!"

The two Koreas have agreed to pursue a bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday following the third summit between Kim and Moon.

The statement also said they had agreed to "participate jointly" at international competitions including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The idea of a joint bid to host the Summer Games in 2032 was floated last week by Seoul's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

Do said that co-hosting the Games would build on the success of this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where North Korea's participation helped ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

