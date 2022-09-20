Hong Kong wants to relax Covid-19 curbs for travellers: City's leader

HONG KONG - Hong Kong wants to relax the Covid-19 mitigation measures that have made travel to and from the city difficult for nearly three years, Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday.

While the number of infections in the Asian financial hub has been falling, it remains important to keep the outbreak under control while minimising disruptions, he told reporters at a briefing.

Officials at various departments of the government are working on measures to safely reduce the restrictions, he said.

Residents have been anticipating a reduction in the travel curbs, including hotel quarantine requirements and pre-flight PCR testing, as a series of high profile international events are slated to occur starting at the end of October.

Visitors that the city's leaders hope will attend have said they wouldn't come if existing restrictions were too harsh.

"Different departments are actively studying, as the confirmed cases are falling, what room it gives us to adjust quarantine arrangement for people arriving at the airport to Hong Kong,"Mr Lee said.

"We will make a decision soon and announce to the public."

Mr Lee has taken a number of steps to make travel less of a high-stakes gamble since being sworn into office on July 1.'

He ended the flight bans that could unpredictably derail travel, slashed hotel quarantine stays, announced a plan to cease ordering people into government-run isolation facilities and stopped taking the temperatures of transit passengers as they passed through the city's airport.

The city will do its best not to roll back any of those moves, Mr Lee said, acknowledging how important it is for Hong Kong to remain competitive.

"We want to be connected with the different places in the world," Mr Lee said. "We would like to have an orderly opening up. BLOOMBERG