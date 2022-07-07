Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases Covid-19 rules

Hong Kong will be ending its so-called circuit breaker mechanism and pivot to a stronger testing regimen for arrivals. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Hong Kong is suspending a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in Covid-19 patients, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday (July 7).

Starting Thursday, the so-called circuit breaker mechanism will end until further notice, the government said in a statement.

The city will instead pivot to a stronger testing regimen for arrivals.

Testing is more effective at catching imported cases than flight bans, the government said.

The controversial circuit breaker system saw about 100 flight routes banned this year, sparking chaos for travellers who also have to secure quarantine hotel rooms. Hong Kong will now require arrivals to take an additional nucleic acid test on the third day when they are quarantined in designated quarantine hotels.

