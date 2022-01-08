HK faces worst of both worlds as Omicron ruins Covid Zero policy: Report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is at a Covid-19 tipping point.

The once-vibrant gateway to China sacrificed its status as an international hub to "Covid Zero," its strategy for eliminating the virus by isolating itself from a world awash in the pathogen.

It worked for nearly a year, keeping residents safe and largely unfettered while raising the tantalising possibility of reopening the border with China, the city's economic lifeblood.

Now it's living with the worst of both worlds, after a couple of imported infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant started spreading in the under-vaccinated city, triggering renewed curbs.

Residents can no longer go to the gym or the cinema, and the once-ubiquitous banquets where people gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year were cancelled for another year.

Also gone is the sense of security that stemmed from the city being virus-free, as are scores of expatriates who went back to their home countries for the holidays and now can't return due to flight bans slapped on eight places including the United States and Britain.

The local economy that boomed in 2021 thanks to grounded residents spending more in the city will also take a hit as domestic curbs ramp up.

"It does feel like we made no progress in the past two years," said Mr Christopher Mark, the co-founder of Black Sheep Restaurants, a high-end hospitality group that offers everything from traditional Chinese meals to Argentinian steaks.

He anticipates 60 per cent to 70 per cent of his business will vanish, a deja-vu moment that brings him back to the early days of the pandemic when Covid-19 was a new and mysterious disease.

Two years on, it's a familiar foe with most of the world adjusting to living with the virus.

But Hong Kong, once known as the most globalised city in Asia, has stood still with a zero-tolerance strategy aligned with mainland China's.

While waves of death and the Delta variant have been avoided, the more-transmissible Omicron is bringing a reckoning.

"I've never thought that Covid Zero was a feasible strategy," since it's impossible to eliminate a respiratory virus that spreads efficiently, said Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

"Omicron is the variant that's really going to shatter the idea of Covid Zero for those people who are irrationally holding onto it."