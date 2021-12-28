HK experts urge reopening once vaccination rate nears 90%

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong should begin a trial of gradually reopening its borders with the rest of the world, and slash its quarantine requirements, once the overall vaccination rate nears 90 per cent, the city's virus experts wrote in an opinion piece.

An initial reopening could focus on business travellers whose vaccination records are verified with antibody tests, a team from the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine wrote in the Ming Pao newspaper.

They suggested cutting the city's lengthy quarantine period to 48 hours, from what can currently stretch out to as long as three weeks.

The authors, including Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a top government adviser and world-renowned expert in microbiology and infectious diseases, urged the government to proactively boost vaccination rates and booster shot coverage.

Currently, only 62 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

The call for normalisation comes as Hong Kong imposes increasingly stringent border control measures as the highly mutated and wildly transmissible Omicron variant is spurring record case counts globally.

The city is one of the only places to have avoided a Delta outbreak, with no local virus spread occurring since early June.

The success comes with a cost, the experts said.

"Assessing the current global trends, it is difficult for Hong Kong to maintain a continuous Covid Zero status without affecting business and leisure travel, harming the mental health of Hong Kong people and Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre," they wrote.

"Containment and elimination are a means, not a goal."

Hong Kong has maintained a zero tolerance approach towards Covid-19 throughout the pandemic to align with policies in China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials have defended it as necessary to reopen the border with the mainland, which is their priority.

The reopening timeline with the mainland remains unclear, however, despite a raft of local media reports in recent weeks saying it could take place in incremental steps before the end of the year.