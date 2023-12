Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead

TAIZHOU, Zhejiang – At a quiet cemetery in eastern China, bereaved father Seakoo Wu pulls out his phone, places it on a gravestone and plays a recording of his son.

They are words that the late student never spoke, but brought into being with artificial intelligence.

“I know you’re in great pain every day because of me, and feel guilty and helpless,” intones his son Xuanmo in a slightly robotic voice.

“Even though I can’t be by your side ever again, my soul is still in this world, accompanying you through life.”

Stricken by grief, Mr Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed loved ones.

Ultimately Mr Wu wants to build a fully realistic replica that behaves just like his dead son but dwells in virtual reality.

“Once we synchronise reality and the metaverse, I’ll have my son with me again,” Mr Wu said.