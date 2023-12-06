Global players list 12 most urgent concerns that AI poses to mankind

SINGAPORE – A list of the 12 most pressing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to humanity was finalised after a three-day conference of global AI experts held in Singapore.

The list, which captures many existential concerns and controversies that have surfaced since AI with human-like intelligence emerged in recent years, will be a reference point to steer research goals and policy decisions globally.

Comprising developers, researchers and policymakers, among other groups, 42 delegates from around the world gathered for the workshop-style Singapore Conference on AI (Scai), held between Dec 4 and 6.

The Straits Times looks at 12 issues highlighted by the delegates in a 33-page report titled Preliminary Conversations Towards AI for the Global Good: The SCA Questions, published on Dec 6.

1. Can AI be trusted?

AI systems are increasingly being used to make critical decisions, but current systems sometimes “hallucinate” and produce inaccurate results. These range from amusing answers to potentially disastrous consequences, for instance, when applied to self-driving cars or decisions on the operating table.

An AI system needs to be tested against scenarios as close as possible to the tasks that it will carry out in real life, and developers should build AI tools without solely focusing on statistical performance, delegates wrote in a summary. Standardised benchmarks to assess an AI model’s reliability also need to be designed.

2. Good data, good AI

Robust AI models are backed by large sets of data that help them to make sound analyses and decisions. But building good datasets that support useful AI has been a challenge, especially when the data is sensitive and guarded because of privacy concerns.

To strike this balance, regulation should encourage the creation and flow of data, ensure that databases are of a high-quality and that the data exchanged is secure.

3. Will AI kill us?

Among the most catastrophic scenarios listed, AI could potentially fuel global level threats like accelerated global warming or genocide with AI-enabled nuclear weapons. Delegates noted that widespread social harm and cybercrimes assisted by AI are already happening, with AI-driven economic collapse plausible in the near future.

Nations must establish clear warning signs across multiple areas, and developers must be subjected to stringent audits and stress-testing of critical systems before they are linked to AI.

4. How tight is the leash on AI?

Laws need to catch up to ensure that the risks of AI do not slip through gaps that existing policies do not cover. The authorities also need to establish ways to report breaches, and spell clearly who is responsible for AI risks.

They must also strike a balanced so that regulation does not impede innovation and derive frameworks on when the law should step in to crackdown on AI.

5. AI for science

AI holds the key to solving some of humanity’s most difficult problems and can potentially develop cures for diseases and create tools to combat climate change – which delegates said ought to be a priority for AI builders for the sake of humanity. Innovation in this space can be advanced by more cooperation across borders to share funds and knowledge.