Are you a robot? How to be human in an AI-run world

Artificial intelligence (AI) can both enhance and diminish us. It can raise our performance in work and life or turn us into automatons, much like itself. We can be either its masters or its slaves. Those are some of the startling conclusions of the latest book by psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic (pronounced Pray-myu-zich), titled I, Human, which is billed as a “guide for reclaiming ourselves in a world in which most of our decisions will be made for us”.

An international authority in psychological profiling, Argentina-born Dr Chamorro-Premuzic wears many hats. One of them is chief innovation officer at the ManpowerGroup, one of the world’s largest staffing and talent management companies. He is also professor of business psychology at University College London and Columbia University, and has been a consultant to some of the world’s largest companies on issues of recruitment and leadership.