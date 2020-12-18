China to vaccinate 50 million people in high-priority groups against Covid-19

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Chinese New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday (Dec 18).

Beijing is planning to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccines made by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech, the report said.

China has granted emergency use status to two candidate vaccines from Sinopharm and one from Sinovac Biotech. It has approved a fourth, from CanSino Biologics, for military use.

The South China Morning Post report said that Chinese officials have been asked to complete the first 50 million doses by Jan 15 and the second by Feb 5.

The mass inoculation for high-priority groups aims to reduce the risks of the spread of the disease during the annual weeklong holiday, the report added.

The high-priority group includes health workers, police officers, firefighters, customs officers, cargo handlers, as well as transport and logistics workers.

Meanwhile, China’s Sichuan province could start vaccinating the elderly and people with underlying conditions at the beginning of next month, after it completes inoculations for priority groups, officials have said.

Officials said on Thursday that 118,000 vaccine doses had arrived in the province so far, with plans to inoculate all high-risk groups by Feb 5 before rolling out the programme to the rest of the population.

Sichuan is the first province to outline a timeline of its vaccination plans for the public.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, has largely been brought under control in the country, but there have been a series of domestic outbreaks.

Sichuan has been hit by a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

As of Friday noon, China has reported a cumulative 94,734 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 4,759 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.