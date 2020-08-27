China says halt of coronavirus vaccine partnership unrelated to Canada relations

Canada's National Research Council said it ended its partnership with Chinese firm CanSino Biologics on Aug 26, 2020.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Thursday (Aug 27) that the end to a partnership on a coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries.

The Chinese government supports Chinese companies cooperating with other countries according to law, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

Canada's National Research Council said on Wednesday (Aug 26) that it had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino, saying the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine at this time.

 

