Canada presses China over detainees, national security law for Hong Kong

ROME (REUTERS) - Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Chinese counterpart, state councillor Wang Yi, in Rome on Tuesday (Aug 25) and urged Beijing to release two citizens of Canada it has detained.

Mr Champagne also raised Canada's opposition to China over its treatment of Hong Kong, said a government official who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Mr Champagne, in Europe on an official trip, met Mr Wang in a hotel for 90 minutes. The two men previously held face-to-face talks in Japan in November 2019.

Ties between the two countries deteriorated in December 2018 after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a United States extradition warrant.

Soon after, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and charged them with spying. It also blocked imports of some canola seed.

"Minister Champagne again reiterated that the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor remain a top priority...and that Canada continues to call on China to immediately release both men," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Mr Wang told Mr Champagne that Canada's unprovoked detention of Chinese citizens led to "serious difficulties" in the bilateral relationship. It added in a statement that Mr Wang urged Ottawa to take action as soon as possible to remove impediments to the further development of China-Canada ties.

Beijing's account of the meeting did not mention Huawei's Meng or Mr Champagne's call for China to release Kovrig and Spavor.

Related Story Canada court rejects Huawei exec's request to see intel docs

Related Story Chinese court sentences Canadian national to death on drug charges

The Canadian foreign ministry said Mr Wang and Mr Champagne also "discussed the importance of global collaboration in the face of Covid-19, including the search for a vaccine", it said.

Last month, Canada suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following new Chinese national security legislation and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.