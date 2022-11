SEOUL - Halloween will never be the same again in South Korea. It may even be remembered as Hell-o-ween, after 156 people died and scores more were injured in a horrific crowd crush last Saturday while attending parties in Seoul’s nightlife hub Itaewon ahead of the celebration that falls on Oct 31.

For the first time in years, there were no boisterous kids in costumes roaming my neighbourhood squealing “Trick or Treat?” when Halloween rolled around on Monday.