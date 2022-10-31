South Korea mourns over 150 killed in Halloween crowd crush, as probe is set

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened a memorial on Monday for the 154 people killed in a deadly crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s glitzy Itaewon neighbourhood, even as the authorities faced growing pressure amid accusations that an apparent lack of crowd control led to the disaster.

Mr Yoon and his wife led the public display of grief by laying white flowers at the huge altar set up in central Seoul for the victims, who were mostly young women.

Members of the public then descended on the black altar to pay their respects.

One man knelt down before the altar, covered in neat rows of white flowers, and wept.

At a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in Itaewon, where the deadly crowd crush occurred on Saturday, people also stopped to pray and lay flowers.

Calls for accountability grew on Monday, as potential lapses in crowd control and policing emerged.

As many as 100,000 people – mostly in their teens and 20s, many wearing Halloween costumes – poured into Itaewon’s small, winding streets, with eyewitnesses describing scant security and no crowd control.

Police said at a news briefing on Monday that they deployed 137 officers to the event, more than in previous years.

But local reports said most of those deployed were focused on drug use, rather than crowd control.

“This was a disaster that could have been controlled or prevented,” Professor Lee Young-ju, from the Department of Fire and Disaster at the University of Seoul, told broadcaster YTN. “But this was not taken care of, with no one taking the responsibility in the first place.”

Online, claims also spread that police this time were not actively managing the crowd, which allowed too many people to congregate around the subway station and in the alleyway at the epicentre of the disaster.

“I’ve lived in Itaewon for 10 years and experienced Halloween every year, but yesterday was by no means particularly crowded compared to previous years,” Twitter user @isakchoi312 wrote. “Ultimately, I think the cause of the disaster was crowd control.”