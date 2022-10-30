Seoul crush hits Itaewon nightlife district on verge of renewal

SEOUL - With “Hooker Hill” and snaking alleyways of bars with signs like “BADASS” around the local landmark Hamilton Hotel, Seoul’s Itaewon district was a symbol of freewheeling nightlife in the South Korean capital for decades, before tragedy struck.

The crush of partygoers on Saturday night that killed 153 mostly young people could hamper the revival of an area that was just starting to thrive after more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions, as trendy restaurants and shops replaced seedy establishments.

Mr Lee Sang-yoon, who runs a pub in the alley next to the Hamilton where the disaster took place, said it may prove a devastating blow for even those who adapted to change.

“This happened right at the moment when we were about to rebound after being hammered by the pandemic,” said Mr Lee, who has operated Itaewon businesses for three decades. “We could survive the pandemic because we owned this place, but most of our neighbours who had been paying rent here had closed their businesses and left.”

A short walk from the Yongsan US army garrison, Itaewon sprang up after the 1950-53 Korean War as a hangout for American soldiers, with bars, brothels and fashion shops lining both sides of the main stretch running through it.

Itaewon went through decades of rises and falls.

A mysterious killing called the “Itaewon Murder” and other crimes in the late 1990s painted a dark image of the area. But early in this century it became a gourmet spot and place to experience world cultures without a passport.

The district has been a recurrent theme in popular culture, with a recent hit drama Itaewon Class and K-pop song Itaewon Freedom.

Restrictions placed on US troops after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States prompted a shift to a local clientele, a change accelerated by celebrities opening restaurants that became popular with young South Koreans.

Before 9/11, “Itaewon was full of Americans,” reminisced a 40-year resident who sells flowers on the street. Streets were just getting packed again for the first time since the pandemic, said the woman, who asked not to be named.

“Before Covid, more foreigners than locals, and now lots of local people come from rural areas,” she said. “I can’t believe this tragedy really happened. Holiday or, what’s it called, Halloween?”

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, some of Itaewon’s gay bars and transgender clubs become a lighting rod for controversies, with dozens of cases traced to people who were faulted for not disclosing to health authorities that they had spent time there.