Back to business as usual this year for China’s Two Sessions, which start on March 4

BEIJING - As it shakes off a cold spell, Beijing is getting ready to host thousands of delegates and journalists for its most important political event of the year.

For the first time in four years, China’s annual parliamentary meetings known as the Two Sessions, or lianghui, look to return to the usual format, instead of the truncated and restricted versions under the country’s zero-Covid days.

The gathering, which typically lasts about two weeks, brings together lawmakers who will review the government’s work reports for the year, pass proposed legislation, and approve budget and personnel changes.

It also includes representatives of China’s top advisory body, who will propose and give advice on policies. The meetings are watched for signals about the direction that the government will take in the coming year.

From 2020 to 2022, the annual sessions were shortened to eight days, with the 2020 lianghui postponed to May that year as Covid-19 spread across the country.

In 2024, the conclave looks to be back in full force as the authorities shed Covid-19 controls that were still in place in 2023, when delegates were subjected to a “closed-loop” bubble and journalists attending events had to quarantine overnight.

The top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will hold its meeting from March 4, while the legislature, the National People’s Congress, starts its meeting on March 5.

As many as 3,000 journalists have registered to cover 2024’s lianghui, including more than 1,000 from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and other parts of the world, reported Xinhua news agency.

Unlike previous years, organisers also appear to have lifted restrictions on media access to events at the main venue, the Great Hall of the People by Tiananmen Square.

But some remnants of those controls remain, as participants – including journalists and diplomats invited to the opening ceremonies of both the legislature and advisory body assemblies – are still required to do a Covid-19 test.

While organisers have yet to release information on meeting schedules or how long the 2024 lianghui will last, it is likely to be kept short at nine days.

The Beijing authorities have banned the use of drones from March 1 to 12 in the city’s administrative areas, an indication that the event, which typically concludes with a press conference by the premier, will end on March 12.

Meanwhile, the city has already gone into “lianghui mode”, with more-serious-than-usual traffic snarls and a stepped-up police presence at bridges, subway stations, embassy areas and major road junctions.

Observers will be looking out for policy signals on boosting the sluggish economy from Premier Li Qiang as he delivers on March 5 his first work report after taking over from the late Mr Li Keqiang.

Economists expect that he will set an economic growth target of 5 per cent, similar to 2023’s. China said it hit growth of 5.2 per cent in 2023, although sceptics say the real figure could be as low as 1.5 per cent.