China posted an above-the-target GDP growth of 5.2 per cent in 2023, a figure revealed by Vice-Premier Li Qiang just weeks ago in a move to boost investor sentiment amid a flagging economy.

Yet its stock market, the world’s second largest, continues to crumble. About US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) of its value was wiped off in just two weeks in January. Some analysts have called Chinese equities “uninvestable”.