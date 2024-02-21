CNY box-office takings, travels hit record high in China, but consumer sentiment remains muted

In second place was racing comedy Pegasus 2, followed by the animated Boonie Bears: Time Twist, featuring characters from the popular Chinese children’s TV show of the same name. Domestic comedy films accounted for more than 97 per cent of the total earnings.

Analysts note that this year’s holiday – dubbed the first “real” one since Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted in late 2022 – was one day longer than the usual seven days, which contributed to the record spending.

Average spending is also lower this season, said Ms Imke Wouters, a partner at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman. She pointed to how the number of trips has increased by 19 per cent but total spending rose by only 8 per cent, compared with 2019 figures.

But consumer confidence has been on the mend over the past year, she said, citing the Golden Week eight-day break in October 2023, which surpassed 2019 levels in the number of travellers and spending.

She added: “I don’t think that the CNY spending is a step change, and cautious sentiments will continue unless there is a clearer outlook in the real estate and stock market that things will improve.”

Official data showed China’s new home prices in 70 cities fell for the sixth straight month in December 2023. Such falling values are significant in China, where real estate accounts for some two-thirds of household wealth.

Assistant Professor Lu Xi from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, who researches the Chinese economy, said the overall consumption growth this holiday season reflected an increase in quantity rather than an improvement in willingness to spend.

He said the prolonged lockdowns had spurred people’s enthusiasm for returning home and travelling.

China’s yearly Chinese New Year travel rush is often described as the world’s largest annual human migration, as Chinese return to their home towns to hold reunion dinners and visit tourist places.