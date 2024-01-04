China’s patriotic education law takes effect, draws mixed reactions from citizens

BEIJING – A sweeping new law to get families, schools and companies to deepen patriotism in China kicked in on Jan 1, attracting both concern and support from parents and netizens.

The Patriotic Education Law, which was passed in October 2023, is set to “further encourage a strong social atmosphere for patriotism”, according to the state-owned People’s Daily on Jan 1.

There “is a practical need to unify thoughts and gather strength for the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation”, Mr Zeng Jianli, a deputy director at the central propaganda department – the ruling party’s main publicity and censorship unit – told the newspaper.

With the legal change, schools must include patriotic education in their curriculum, while companies must do so in their operations, such as business management and staff training.

Parents should also “include love of the motherland in family education”, says the law.

In addition, measures will be taken to strengthen patriotism among residents in Hong Kong and Macau, beef up publicity and education on unifying China, and strengthen communication with overseas Chinese and Taiwan residents.

Beijing has made clear that re-claiming Taiwan, which China regards as part of its territory, is inevitable. When public anger towards China’s zero-Covid policy spilled over to public protests in late 2022, overseas Chinese also organised similar demonstrations in countries such as Britain, the United States and Canada.

Under the new law, national symbols such as China’s flag, emblem and the country’s heroes and martyrs are not to be insulted.

Checks will be conducted, and failure to comply with the regulations will result in sanctions, according to the law.

Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China governed under a “one country, two systems” framework, plans to set up a patriotic education unit, while Macau said that steps will be taken to strengthen patriotism in the SAR.

On the mainland, primary and middle schools in south-western Chongqing have recently rolled out study trips to the municipality’s monorail museum and its Hongyan Revolutionary History Museum to comply with the regulations.

Chongqing is home to China’s first monorail, and the Hongyan museum was the southern base for the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) central committee during the Japanese invasion.

In eastern Shandong province, schools are teaching students the significance of China’s national flag and emblem, and the contributions of the country’s heroes.

In Xinjiang, an autonomous region in north-western China, a school invited a Zhejiang University teacher known for her Communist songs to speak about her experience in penning them.