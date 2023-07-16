China’s new regulations on ‘self media’ further stifling creativity

SHANGHAI - Sports and travel influencer Jade Lin is used to getting censored.

The Shanghai-based former broadcast journalist, who has been running her channel since 2016, said she has received multiple warnings from Tencent’s WeChat and Sina Weibo for “violating” rules and regulations.

“It’s always the most innocuous of things that come out of nowhere, like certain words or phrases. There’s no actual list that exists online, so you really have to find out via trial and error,” she told The Straits Times.

China’s cyberspace regulator last week released new guidelines regulating “self-media” – blogs and social media accounts – run independently of major media organisations.

Account holders will now be responsible for ensuring that posts are factual, and must clearly identify their sources when posting about current affairs or international politics.

Furthermore, those focused on finance, education, health and legal affairs should be “strictly reviewed” by Internet platforms, and the qualifications of those behind such accounts be prominently displayed.

“Self media” (or “zimeiti” in Chinese) is a loose term used to refer to non-institutional content providers on social media platforms like WeChat and Weibo.

According to a 2020 report on new media trends in China, a vast majority of consumers – about 80 per cent – turn to WeChat as a source of information, followed by Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging site.

Just 6.1 per cent chose television as their primary source of news, while a mere 0.7 per cent chose traditional print media.

With a vast majority choosing public accounts on WeChat as their main source of information, an entire ecosystem of such outlets has mushroomed since Tencent first introduced the “public account” blogging feature in 2010.

This has led to state media including Xinhua, People’s Daily and various regional sites starting their own accounts on WeChat.

Initially thought to be a way for more independent journalism, such public accounts have instead resulted in an overwhelmingly chaotic cycle of information with little regulation.

Mostly profit-driven, many of these accounts engage in disinformation or offer skewed versions of events.

This is because the zimeiti industry is young and has not developed a set of industry-wide ethics the way professional journalists have, wrote Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Assistant Professor Fang Kecheng in a paper on zimeiti in 2022.

“Zimeiti is an industry closely connected with and promoted by Chinese Internet companies, which are abundant in capital and have the tradition of following the commercial... logic,” the paper said.