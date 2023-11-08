Private schools rethink China future after flunking growth test

HONG KONG - Some shareholders of Dulwich College are in talks for a sale of the British school’s China-heavy Asia operations, two sources said, in the latest indication of how turmoil in China’s US$570 billion (S$772 billion) education industry is forcing overhauls at institutions.

Dozens of international and private schools in China are closing or merging, industry executives said, weighed down by tighter regulation, a slowing economy and dwindling foreign student numbers.

A rapid expansion prior to the Covid-19 pandemic drove a surge of privately run bilingual schools in China offering a western exam curriculum.

But the business stumbled as Beijing imposed new rules in 2021 and cracked down on the private tutoring business, aimed at easing pressure on children and lowering family costs.

Three years of the pandemic and slowing economic growth have exacerbated the challenges, said Mr Julian Fisher, managing director of Venture Education, a Beijing-based market intelligence consultancy specialising in China’s education sector.

“The cynic would say the sector is in terminal decline, the average Chinese investor simply that it’s going through growing pains,” said Mr Fisher.

Dulwich College operates nine schools in China including bilingual schools catering to Chinese nationals that have been hit the hardest by regulatory changes. Besides China, Dulwich also has schools in Singapore and South Korea.

Strategic plans for growth of its high schools in China were “scaled back in light of changing government regulations”, Dulwich said in its 2022 annual report.

In a response to Reuters about a potential sale of its Asia business, Education in Motion (EiM), which owns and operates the Dulwich brand globally, said it was “in the process of bringing in a new strategic financial partner”, adding the process would also allow partners to exit their investments in the group.

It did not give details on the deal or the partners.

Self-sufficiency

China’s schools, which are categorised into public, private and those for foreign passport holders, are crucial to leader Xi Jinping’s strategy to use education to improve the country’s self-sufficiency in science and technology and advance the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts”.

In 2020, there were around 180,000 private education institutions nationwide, accounting for more than a third of all education institutions in China, with 55.6 million enrolled students, according to the British Council.