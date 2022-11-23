Beijing hunkers down as Covid-19 lockdown continues

BEIJING - Residents in the Chinese capital are hunkering down for what they expect will be an extended period of semi-lockdown, as infection numbers continue to surge and more people are confined to their homes.

Thousands of buildings and residential compounds have been sealed and schools, restaurants and gyms were ordered to close in the most extensive shutdown of the city since May, when similar measures were implemented.

Based on an official tally, there are now 1,294 high-risk areas across the 16 districts of the city of 21 million, up from about 800 at the beginning of this week.

Beijing on Wednesday reported 1,486 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,098 were asymptomatic. Of the total cases, 290 were picked up from required community screenings.

Nationwide, new daily cases have surpassed 28,000 and are on track to beat the record of over 29,000 cases set in April, prompting local governments from Chengdu, Chongqing to Shanghai to ramp up tried-and-tested measures such as mass testing and lockdowns.

The fierce spread of the virus across the country is putting immense pressure on the health authorities, who have only recently pivoted to a new targeted approach that is meant to be less disruptive to daily lives as the scope of those required to serve quarantine and the length of confinement were narrowed.

Health officials say the dominant strain circulating in the country now, the highly-transmissible Omicron variant BF.7 which has an incubation period of two days, is posing a severe challenge to their prevention work.

Last Friday, all kinds of establishments including bars, spas and gyms were told that they should shut for three days. Dine-in service was also banned in restaurants.

After what was supposed to be a weekend to “quieten down” the city, Beijing on Monday toughened restrictions, with officials urging people to work from home, while parks were also shut.

Office buildings imposed daily attendance quotas for tenants ranging from 5 to 30 per cent, while supermarkets and shops that were still open began to ask for a 24-hour or 48-hour negative Covid-19 test result for entry.

Usually busy streets in the hip Sanlitun area were empty on Wednesday afternoon, save for long queues at Covid-19 testing booths.

Badly-hit restaurant operators are resorting to discounts and promotions to boost their takeaway sales. Staff from hotpot chain Haidilao were seen pushing a trolley around, selling the restaurant’s famous soup base packets for 10 yuan (S$1.90) each to people waiting in line to get tested.

At popular supermarket chain Jingkelong in Xindong Road, patrons were filling their baskets with frozen food and staples such as rice and noodles in case of an extended lockdown. Some were also carting home cartons of bottled water.