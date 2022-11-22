Commentary

Beijing flips back to what it knows best – a Covid-19 lockdown

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
A man walks past closed shops in Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Nov 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 hours ago
BEIJING - Ten days ago, after the all-important Communist Party congress was done and dusted, China’s health authority gave the millions of wearied souls in the country a glimmer of hope that the life they had known for the past three years – riddled with flash lockdowns, daily testing and travel bans – could be coming to an end.

While not exactly China’s homecoming party in rejoining the rest of the world, the announcement of 20 adjustments to Covid-19 protocols was a definitive sign it was inching closer to disabling this impossibly infectious virus’ permission to seize, overwhelm and disrupt lives.

