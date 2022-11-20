Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike

BEIJING - Over the weekend, much of Beijing has shut down as Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the capital, even as the country reported its first Covid-19 death since May.

Municipal officials on Friday urged residents to stay home for the city to ”quieten down”, but left it to individual districts to decide what control measures to implement. This resulted in the uneven enforcement of rules across the city, with some areas issuing dine-in bans on Friday evening while others still being allowed to operate throughout the weekend.

While lockdowns are continuing in several residential areas, they have been on a smaller scale, targeting only buildings with positive cases and adjacent blocks.

On Sunday, China reported 24,215 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, of which 22,011 were asymptomatic. Nearly 8,400 came from Guangdong province, where there’s an ongoing outbreak, and over 4,500 from Chongqing city in southwestern China. There were 516 cases in Beijing.

The city also reported a Covid-related death on Sunday. The 86-year-old man had been admitted to Ditan Hospital in Beijing with a lung infection and several underlying medical conditions, local health officials said, including chronic hypertension and degenerative brain disease. His condition worsened on Saturday and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, said Jin Ronghua, deputy head of Ditan Hospital.

The current outbreak is proving to be a test for the new rules released by China’s top health authority on Nov 11.

According to the National Health Commission, local officials are encouraged to minimise disruption to daily lives by having even more targeted lockdowns and prevent arbitrarily shutting schools just because of a few cases.

But many local governments, including the Beijing municipality, are finding it a challenge to square off the new regulations with the over-riding zero-Covid policy, which places an emphasis on eliminating Covid-19 cases in the community.

While China’s test, trace and isolate strategy had been successful in the early days of Covid-19, the highly transmissible Delta and Omicron variants are straining the system like never before. Since a bruising lockdown of financial hub Shanghai that lasted nearly three months, as well as various flash lockdowns in other areas, the economy is also losing steam.

In Beijing, streets are emptier than before as non-essential businesses including gyms and pet supply stores in some areas have been ordered to shut, some with security tape pulled across the doors. Heavy pollution has also kept most residents indoors and most vehicles on the roads were delivery riders in their prominent blue or yellow jackets, wrapped up against the early winter chill.

Several malls have also been asked to close, but supermarkets and eateries are allowed to operate to ensure people have access to essentials.

In the smog, snaking queues formed around Covid testing booths on Sunday after it was announced that those taking public transport and those going to malls would require a nucleic acid test done within the past 48 hours, a stricter regulation than the previous 72 hours.