New Zealand scraps most Covid-19 rules as virus battle winds down

Face coverings won't need to be worn anywhere except in health settings like hospitals and aged-care facilities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
42 min ago

WELLINGTON - New Zealand will no longer require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces or to be vaccinated to work in certain roles, as the country winds down its pandemic battle and learns to live with Covid-19.

From midnight, face coverings will not need to be worn anywhere except in health settings like hospitals and aged-care facilities, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference on Monday in Wellington.

The framework used to specify the level of risk to the community from Covid-19 and corresponding restrictions will be scrapped, she said.

"It's time to safely turn the page on our Covid-19 management, and live without the extraordinary measures we have previously used," Ardern said. "Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures, we take back control."

The move brings the curtain down on New Zealand's pandemic response some two and a half years after measures were first implemented. While the nation's tough lockdowns and closed border initially kept Covid-19 at bay, the virus has spread rapidly this year and many people have already stopped adhering to mask-wearing rules.

With case numbers and hospitalisations falling as winter comes to an end, and a high level of vaccination in the population, Ardern said the country is in a position to jettison its remaining restrictions.

Some businesses may still require customers to wear masks but it will be at their own discretion. It will also be up to employers to decide whether to require their workforces to be vaccinated, with government vaccine mandates to end on Sept 26.

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to be vaccinated or forced to submit rapid antigen test results after they arrive. The only remaining requirement is that people who test positive for Covid-19 isolate at home for seven days. Household contacts will not need to isolate and will just be asked to undertake a daily test, Ardern said.

"In short, we now move on to a simple two-requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days isolation for positive cases only," she said. "For the first time in two years we can approach summer with the much needed certainty New Zealanders and business need, helping to drive greater economic activity critical to our economic recovery." BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
New Covid-19 case numbers in New Zealand trend lower, suggesting wave has peaked
As New Zealand reopens, exodus worsens labour crunch
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top