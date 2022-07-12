As New Zealand reopens, exodus worsens labour crunch

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand's easing of its strict border curbs has triggered a rush of new departures among locals seeking fresh opportunities abroad, adding further pressure to the country's already tight employment market.

A net 10,674 people left the country over the 12 months to May, according to government data released on Tuesday (July 12), extending a drain that ran over the past year and is expected to last until new immigrants arrive in greater numbers in 2023.

That exodus comes as New Zealand struggles to fill jobs with the number of foreign workers still very low and the economy close to maximum employment.

The issue has become somewhat politically contentious, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week deflecting questions about health services in his country poaching New Zealand nurses to fill their own shortfall.

After months of lockdown in New Zealand's largest city Auckland, Mr Mark Beale and his family were ready for a new adventure. When the offer to relocate to Australia's Gold Coast came at the start of the year, he did not hesitate.

The lockdown gave him time to reflect on what he wanted to do, said the 49-year-old export manager, who concluded if he did not travel now he'd never get around it.

"We were on the first plane into Queensland that didn't require mandatory quarantine," said Beale.

New Zealand had some of the world's toughest border controls in the two years from when the pandemic started, as the government tried to keep the coronavirus out.

Although there were no restrictions on leaving the country, the prospect of delays in returning discouraged people from heading abroad, creating a long line of residents waiting to depart, with many like Mr Beale doing just that.

'The Kiwi way'

New Zealanders have traditionally gone offshore in their 20s and early 30s to work and travel, largely in Europe.

Historically, Australia has also been a popular destination for Kiwis looking for job opportunities or warmer weather.

Roughly one million New Zealanders, or more than 15 per cent of the country's population, live overseas, raising perennial concerns about a brain drain.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr expects annual net emigration to be around 20,000 by the end of this year, adding to wage and inflation pressures as workers seek employment and other opportunities abroad.