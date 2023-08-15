Canberra man charged after bomb threat forces U-turn of Malaysia Airlines flight bound for KL

A 45-year-old man accused of making a bomb threat on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was charged on Tuesday.

Muhammad Arif, a resident of Canberra, was charged with making a false statement about a threat to damage an aircraft, and for failing to comply with cabin crew’s safety instruction.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to US$15,000 (S$20,300).

Arif was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 when he suddenly became aggressive two hours into a nine-hour flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur.

The Australian federal police alleged in a statement that he made a bomb threat.

“During the flight, a male passenger allegedly became disruptive and claimed to have explosives onboard,” it said.

The plane returned to Sydney because of Arif.

Video shot onboard shows a man, apparently Arif, confronting airline crew.

In one video, the man says: “My name is Muhammad, a slave of Allah.” He then asks a crew member: “Are you a slave of Allah?”

One passenger recalled on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Arif had already been drawing attention to himself by praying loudly as the plane was taking off.

“At that point, we just thought he was praying for everyone,” the passenger said.