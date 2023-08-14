Man on Malaysia Airlines plane arrested after threatening crew, forcing flight to return to Sydney

A Malaysia Airlines flight departing Sydney for Kuala Lumpur on Monday was forced to return to Sydney about two hours into the flight after a passenger allegedly threatened fellow travellers and crew on the flight.

Flight data showed Flight MH122 departed Sydney at 1.40pm local time (3.40pm, Singapore time) but returned at 3.47pm.

Shortly after 6.30pm (Sydney time), nearly three hours after the plane carrying 194 passengers and five crew members landed, images shared on social media showed police boarding the plane and apprehending the disruptive passenger.

Passengers can be seen in shared videos later disembarking the Airbus A330, reporting on social media that they were instructed by police to leave their belongings on the aircraft while they waited to be interviewed in an airport lounge.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed on Monday that a man, 45, was arrested without incident, adding that there is no impending threat to the community. He is expected to be charged later on Monday.

Earlier, more than one passenger aboard the flight reported on social media that the flight had been cancelled, sharing images of a man appearing to be disruptive on the flight.