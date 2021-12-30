Asian Insider: Singapore-China cooperation | Electric vehicles get going

Economies will have to be more resilient, more digitalised and more reliant on technology and innovation going forward, said Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the recent Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting which he co-chaired with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng. The annual summit yielded 14 deals that showed Singapore and China’s commitment to working together in the areas of sustainability and technology, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. Discussions also centred on improving market access, facilitating digital trade and strengthening supply chains, assistant business editor Kang Wan Chern reports.

In a nod to the two countries’ cordial relations, Mr Heng and Mr Han took the opportunity to unveil the name of the first panda cub born in Singapore, Le Le. Our correspondent in Beijing, Danson Cheong tells us more about China's cuddly diplomats in the latest instalment of Power Play.

