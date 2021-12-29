The Indian schoolteacher who made courage a habit in her fight for equality

JONGKSHA, MEGHALAYA - School teacher Fatima Mynsong has always lived in a woman's world.
As a woman and mother in one of the world's few matrilineal societies, she makes all the decisions and has the final say in her household.
JONGKSHA, MEGHALAYA - School teacher Fatima Mynsong has always lived in a woman's world.
As a woman and mother in one of the world's few matrilineal societies, she makes all the decisions and has the final say in her household.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.