KUALA LUMPUR - Decades of policy missteps in land management and conservation have left Malaysia counting losses from its deadliest floods to date nearly a fortnight ago.

Experts said overdevelopment and lack of conservation of water catchment areas, coupled with a lack of disaster preparedness, exposed Malaysia to the worst effects of the floods. At least 48 people were killed in the floods, which were estimated to have cost billions in damage to property, homes and public infrastructure.