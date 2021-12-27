Power Play

The story of China's most lovable diplomats

The panda is not just a potent instrument of China’s soft power but also a symbol of what can be achieved through scientific collaboration and cooperation – a much needed reminder in these contentious times.

China Correspondent
A panda chows down on a bamboo breakfast at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda's Wolong Shenshuping panda centre. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
Updated
Published
3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

YA'AN, SICHUAN PROVINCE - Sitting on a pile of bamboo, Bei Bei at breakfast is a picture of contentment.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.