Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, makes public debut

SINGAPORE - Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, made his public debut on Thursday (Dec 30) in his new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 - their firstborn since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from Chengdu, China.

Weighing just an estimated 200g at birth, he was 9.62kg on Wednesday.

The cub's name, derived from an old Chinese term "shi le po" - referring to Singapore - was jointly announced on Wednesday (Dec 29).

On Thursday, River Wonders unveiled the cub's nursery.

Mr Hong Xiaoyong, China's ambassador to Singapore, and Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, were among the first visitors.

Members of the public can see Le Le from 3pm - 3.45pm on Dec 30.

Visitors to River Wonders - formerly known as River Safari - can watch the cub playing, learning to walk more confidently or sleeping.

The public can view the cub twice a day, at about 10.30am and 3.30pm. Each viewing session will last 20 to 30 minutes, said Mandai Wildlife Group.