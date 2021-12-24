Asian Insider Podcast: Amid Dangerous Delusions, China and the US risk war - but nuclear weapons may keep the peace

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and former top Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan to discuss US-China relations. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and former top Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:18 Ms Tan on what really matters to China when it comes to hosting a successful Games despite a US diplomatic boycott

07:00 Mr Bilahari on the concept of democracy, as viewed through Western and Chinese lenses

10:50 Ms Tan on how ordinary Chinese citizens feel about their country's relationship with the United States

12:25 Mr Bilahari on why there have been delusions on both sides when it comes to the US-China relationship

17:45 Why war is not probable

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim 

---

