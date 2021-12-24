Asian Insider Podcast: Amid Dangerous Delusions, China and the US risk war - but nuclear weapons may keep the peace

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and former top Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:18 Ms Tan on what really matters to China when it comes to hosting a successful Games despite a US diplomatic boycott
07:00 Mr Bilahari on the concept of democracy, as viewed through Western and Chinese lenses
10:50 Ms Tan on how ordinary Chinese citizens feel about their country's relationship with the United States
12:25 Mr Bilahari on why there have been delusions on both sides when it comes to the US-China relationship
17:45 Why war is not probable
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
