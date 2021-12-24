Asian Insider Podcast: Amid Dangerous Delusions, China and the US risk war - but nuclear weapons may keep the peace

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:18 Ms Tan on what really matters to China when it comes to hosting a successful Games despite a US diplomatic boycott

07:00 Mr Bilahari on the concept of democracy, as viewed through Western and Chinese lenses

10:50 Ms Tan on how ordinary Chinese citizens feel about their country's relationship with the United States

12:25 Mr Bilahari on why there have been delusions on both sides when it comes to the US-China relationship

17:45 Why war is not probable

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

