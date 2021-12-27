Oil companies provide helping hand to electric vehicles in South-east Asia

Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam have set their sights on becoming a production hub for electric vehicles and battery storage. PHOTO: REUTERS
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DENPASAR (BALI) - South-east Asia's electric vehicle industry is revving up with help from an unexpected source - oil companies.

Thailand's PTT entered into two joint venture agreements this year to produce electric vehicles, one of which was a tie-up announced in September with Taiwan electronics-maker Foxconn that would see the state-owned oil company investing as much as US$2 billion (S$2.72 billion) to eventually churn out 50,000 electric vehicles a year. PTT inked a second joint venture with Chinese electric vehicle-maker Hozon in November.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.