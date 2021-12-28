KL condo blocks deemed unsafe for occupancy after landslide

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Residents in four apartment buildings in a Kuala Lumpur condo complex have been asked to move out as the area was declared unsafe due to a landslide caused by the heavy rain.

Photos circulating on social media showed one block at the Seri Duta 1 complex sitting precariously on a sliding hillside.

The defects were found when the Public Works Department (JKR) and Malaysian Institute of Public Works (Ikram) conducted checks on the building, said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

"There is also a risk of a more critical landslide in the area.

"There are signs of soil movement that could further affect the structure.

"Among them is the broken supporting column, as well as cracks above and below the building floor," DBKL said in a statement on Monday (Dec 27).

It added that four blocks comprising 34 residential units were affected and the occupants had been ordered to move out.

The area consists of 14 blocks, with each block having between three and six floors.

DBKL said works to strengthen the slope and building would commence soon but did not give any deadlines for completion.

A check by The Star saw two lorries carrying construction materials in the area, believed to be for strengthening works.

An aerial survey revealed several collapsed trees on the slope, next to a canvas used to cover the soil.

Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai said works had been carried out to divert excess water from the slope.

He said the condominium was located on lower ground, resulting in the soil there catching water runoff from the surrounding area. "The building management is working with JKR and Ikram to monitor the situation," he said, adding that police would check on the area every two hours.