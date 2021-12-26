Family wrongdoings affect presidential campaigns in South Korea

SEOUL - As campaigning gains momentum in South Korea's presidential race, controversy is swirling around the misdeeds of the wives and families of the two main candidates, causing both to falter in opinion polls.

Main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor-general who championed fairness, found himself in a bind after it was revealed that his wife Kim Keon-hee falsified her credentials in job applications and was linked to a stock manipulation case.

His mother-in-law was handed a year's jail for forging a financial document to buy land.

The son of ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, was found to have engaged in gambling online and accused of paying for sexual services.

The past of Mr Lee's wife Kim Hye-gyeong has also come back to haunt her - she allegedly posted defamatory messages about his political rivals in 2018. She was grilled by prosecutors but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

More dirt has been dug up in recent weeks.

Mr Kim Chang-in, spokesman for the minor opposition Justice Party's election committee, voiced frustration that "this is becoming the election of dysfunctional families".

He lamented that the two major candidates have shown no major vision or policies.

The Hankyoreh newspaper noted that the opposing camps are more focused on "stirring up conflict and provoking hatred".

The spotlight on the candidates' families can be attributed to the belief that a leader must manage himself and his family well in order to run a country well, according to political science professor Kim Jae-chun from Sogang University.

"How the candidate's wife, children, siblings and family live their life will also be in the mind of voters when they are deciding for whom to vote," he told The Straits Times.

They go to the polls on March 9 next year to elect a new president.

Nepotism has been the bane of the country's leaders, even as they pledged to eradicate corruption and power abuse.

Former president Park Geun-hye went as far as severing ties with her brother and sister to prevent nepotism, but failed to rein in a confidante whose appetite for power and bribes led to Ms Park's downfall.