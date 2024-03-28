Asian Insider: China woos foreign investors | Welcome to Japan… or not?

Amid economic headwinds faced by China, the government is renewing efforts to attract foreign investors via a slew of high-profile events, including the China Development Forum held last weekend. At the forum, Premier Li Qiang pledged to allow overseas companies more access to the country’s vast market, while downplaying concerns about the health of the economy.

Businessmen said they now have more clarity on what is involved when operating in China, but they are also hoping to see more concrete policy actions. Aw Cheng Wei reports.

Meanwhile, competition between China and the United States in cutting edge technology such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles continues to cast a shadow on international economic confidence. Lim Min Zhang reports on the discussions held at the annual Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

In Indonesia, Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja looks into the signs of tensions between outgoing president Joko Widodo and incoming president Prabowo Subianto. This comes after a series of awkward incidents witnessed by the public. 

During a lecture held in Singapore, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for a “contemporary way” of viewing India’s brain drain. Those who are based overseas helped India build relationships with other countries while the South-asian country can also benefit by tapping into an expansion of the global workplace, he said. Connie Er reports.

Walter Sim looks into the problem of overtourism in Japan, as some areas struggle with congestion and foreigners are blamed for bad behaviour. Various solutions have been rolled out, including educating visitors about etiquette and banning them from certain places. 

Ready for a drink as you head into the long weekend? Aw Cheng Wei writes about the growing trend of people starting bars in their homes in China. This took off after pandemic restrictions were lifted and in-person gatherings could be held more freely.

Foreign investors seek more policy support in China

“There is no supply chain in the world more critical to Apple than that of China,” says Tim Cook.

More on the Chinese economy:

China’s Premier Li Qiang promises changes to woo investors

China calls for urgent innovation-led growth, but pitfalls remain

Overtourism in Japan

Experts argue that tourists should be made to pay more as a solution to overtourism problems.

More on tourism in Japan:

Japanese cuisine a top soft power asset

Tokyo expected to be earliest bloomer in sakura season

Taiwan boatmen wary amid China tensions

“I don’t want to give the Chinese coast guard any reason to target me,” says a boat operator in the Kinmen archipelago.

More on cross-strait ties:

Taiwan updates definition of ‘first strike’ to counter China

Rare exchange between China and Taiwan DPP official

China complains about fatal accident near front-line islet

UK highlights Chinese cyber intrusions

Four lawmakers critical of Beijing are said to have been targeted by hackers who tried to break into their mailboxes to steal personal data.

Related coverage:

New battleground takes shape as nations gather cyber forces

What we’ve learnt from China’s massive cyber leak

Obesity crisis in India

This will make it more difficult for the country to achieve its big power ambitions.

Related coverage:

Confronting the dangers of ultra-processed food

Biology makes it harder to lose weight

Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be a lonely, stressful endeavour

Pay to drink at a stranger’s home?

A growing number of people in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai are running bars in their homes, providing a cosy space for people to relax and interact for a fee.

Related coverage:

Shanghai’s seniors seek romance at Ikea lonely hearts club

