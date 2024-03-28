Asian Insider: China woos foreign investors | Welcome to Japan… or not?

Dear ST reader,

Amid economic headwinds faced by China, the government is renewing efforts to attract foreign investors via a slew of high-profile events, including the China Development Forum held last weekend. At the forum, Premier Li Qiang pledged to allow overseas companies more access to the country’s vast market, while downplaying concerns about the health of the economy.

Businessmen said they now have more clarity on what is involved when operating in China, but they are also hoping to see more concrete policy actions. Aw Cheng Wei reports.

Meanwhile, competition between China and the United States in cutting edge technology such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles continues to cast a shadow on international economic confidence. Lim Min Zhang reports on the discussions held at the annual Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

In Indonesia, Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja looks into the signs of tensions between outgoing president Joko Widodo and incoming president Prabowo Subianto. This comes after a series of awkward incidents witnessed by the public.

During a lecture held in Singapore, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for a “contemporary way” of viewing India’s brain drain. Those who are based overseas helped India build relationships with other countries while the South-asian country can also benefit by tapping into an expansion of the global workplace, he said. Connie Er reports.

Walter Sim looks into the problem of overtourism in Japan, as some areas struggle with congestion and foreigners are blamed for bad behaviour. Various solutions have been rolled out, including educating visitors about etiquette and banning them from certain places.

Ready for a drink as you head into the long weekend? Aw Cheng Wei writes about the growing trend of people starting bars in their homes in China. This took off after pandemic restrictions were lifted and in-person gatherings could be held more freely.