China steps up pursuit of foreign investors, as companies await concrete action

BEIJING – In an 11-second clip on Weibo on March 24, Apple chief executive Tim Cook declared his love for China – just two days after pledging to increase his company’s investment in the country.

Mr Cook, who was in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum attended by top business leaders and senior Chinese policymakers, was responding to a question by China Global Television Network at the forum’s opening on whether he had been enjoying his trip to China.

He said that he enjoyed himself very much. “I love China and its people,” Mr Cook said in the short video on the state broadcaster’s Weibo account that has so far garnered 621,000 views.

Mr Cook was in Shanghai on March 21 for the opening of an Apple Store, the second-largest in the world after New York. He told reporters in Shanghai that “there’s no supply chain in the world more critical to Apple than that of China”.

Mr Cook’s commitment to the world’s second-largest economy is what the Chinese government hopes to see from other business titans.

During his keynote address at the forum, Chinese Premier Li Qiang promised that policies will be rolled out to allow overseas firms more access into its market.

Beijing also hosted a slew of high-profile events this week aimed at drawing more foreign investment into the country, in a bid to boost confidence in China’s development.

A major investment summit in Beijing on March 26 under the Invest in China 2024 campaign has drawn some success. Top executives at pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Pfizer and oil giant Saudi Aramco pledged to support China’s development at the opening of the event.

Business leaders are also slated to meet with President Xi Jinping on March 27, according to reports.

Foreign businesses’ direct investment into China in 2023 saw the slowest growth since 1993, given the country’s fragile recovery after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in late 2022.

Foreign companies and business chambers told The Straits Times that the events over the past few days have helped clarify questions they had about operating in China.

However, the proof will be in the pudding, and the business community is hoping to see more supportive policies rolled out by the state.

Mr Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told ST that Premier Li’s 30-minute speech on March 24 was “important for transparency, and for providing business with insight into what China’s economic and policy priorities are for the coming year, given that this year’s Two Sessions did not feature a premier’s press conference”.

He was referring to how China broke with a 30-year tradition when it abruptly cancelled the Premier’s press conference that is typically held after the annual Two Sessions parliamentary sessions.

Mr Eskelund noted that Mr Li had acknowledged China’s economic challenges, such as its property market slump and high local government debt.

“While sobering, it is important that these are not overlooked or ignored,” Mr Eskelund said. “It is important that a large part of the speech was dedicated to addressing matters of concern to domestic and foreign enterprises, including the need to support consumption as a driver of the Chinese economy.”

Positive signals from the meetings and speeches aside, “it is only through concrete action that we will begin to see an improvement in business confidence”, he added.