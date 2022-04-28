Asian Insider: Beijing's Covid-19 fight | Conversations on the Future

The Chinese capital of Beijing has stepped up its fight against Covid-19 by closing some public spaces as it continues to conduct mass testing for most of its 22 million residents in a bid to avert a Shanghai-like lockdown.

While Chinese state media push the narrative that China’s “dynamic zero-Covid” strategy works, the public outrage, resentment and even quiet revolt on social media show a drastically different picture, and is proliferating at a speed faster than censors can keep up, China correspondent Danson Cheong reports.

