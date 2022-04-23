Japan's warm treatment for Ukrainians stirs debate over cold shoulder to other refugees

TOKYO - Japan has, in a departure from its usual attitude of giving refugees the cold shoulder, rolled out the red carpet and welcomed Ukrainians fleeing war at home with open arms.

Data from the Immigration Services Agency (ISA) show that 661 Ukrainian evacuees - who are not labelled refugees - had entered Japan as at last Sunday (April 17) since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

Among them were 20 Ukrainians who came to Japan with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after his visit to Poland this month, with the group travelling on an official jet that is usually reserved for the Emperor and the Prime Minister.

Ukrainians entering Japan, depending on their circumstances, may qualify for a daily stipend of up to 2,400 yen (S$25.60) as well as free education and housing. The government has also waived stringent visa or guarantor requirements.

They are first granted short-term residency status for 90 days, and then allowed to change their visa to "designated activities" status for one year, which will enable them to get a job.

In contrast, only 47 people - or 1.2 per cent - out of 3,936 applications in the whole of 2020 were granted refugee status. Another 44 were allowed to stay on "humanitarian grounds" although their refugee status was dismissed.

Immigration data shows that just 348 refugees were recognised between 2010 and 2020 - though a total of 1,650 were allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds.

In total, Japan handled 76,794 refugee applications in the same period, with the ISA insisting that the bulk of the applications were "false claims". Still, deaths have even been reported among detained foreigners in recent years.

Ukraine is not the only conflict zone in the world, and the galling difference in reception has stirred up uncomfortable questions, as activists and experts fight for equal treatment for others who have had to flee their homes.

Japan is differentiating between the Ukrainians and the others by labelling Ukrainians fleeing war at home as "evacuees" instead of "refugees".

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also said this month that his government will create a Bill allowing for "quasi-refugee" status for those who are fleeing war.

But the devil is in the lack of details on what this new status precisely means.

Japan is a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention, which defines a refugee as someone who cannot return to their country - or is unwilling to do so - because of well-founded fears of persecution for race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

Chiba University sociologist Reiko Ogawa, an expert on migration issues, hopes that Japan's positive treatment of Ukrainians will herald a paradigm shift in its overall reception for refugees.

But Dr Ogawa added: "The government has not particularly explained why other nationals cannot be treated on the same basis. I am really struggling with this now. I feel that this is in a way a kind of institutionalised racism - if I may say that."