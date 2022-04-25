Panic buying in Beijing as residents anticipate lockdown amid mass Covid-19 testing

BEIJING - Ms Wang Yue, 41, is ready if the Covid-19 situation in Beijing takes a turn for the worse and the Chinese capital gets put on lockdown.

An entrepreneur with a seven-year-old daughter, she has been stocking up on rice, frozen food and other necessities since the pandemic began two years ago and now has enough supplies for the family to last six months.

As the Chinese capital announced three rounds of mass testing for millions of residents, Beijingers like Ms Wang are anticipating a lockdown in the city of 22 million.

China's capital reported a raft of cases in its Chaoyang district on Friday and millions were ordered to get tested, starting from Monday (April 25).

The news sparked panic buying as long snaking queues formed around temporary Covid-19 test booths around the city.

Chaoyang district, which includes the central business district, many embassies and the headquarters of multinational firms, ordered its 3.5 million residents to be tested thrice this week starting from Monday.

At a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Beijing municipal authorities disclosed that 70 cases had been uncovered.

The authorities have ordered residents in housing estates surrounding a middle school where the original batch of cases was discovered last Friday to be confined at home.

China is battling its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began in late 2019.

Shanghai has been under lockdown since the start of this month, and the measure has largely left the financial hub crippled, with residents unable to leave their homes and struggling to get food supplies, basic necessities and medical care.

Those who have tested positive have been taken to spartan temporary isolation facilities with widely shared complaints about a lack of shower facilities or sanitary toilets.

The woes of Shanghai residents have fuelled fears in Beijing more than 1,000km away.

"I am not afraid of the virus. To me, it seems like it's just like the flu. What I am more worried about are the excessive measures and policies that they put in place to control the virus," said Madam Wang, adding that apart from staples such as rice, her freezer was also fully stocked with frozen foods such as dumplings, beef and fish.

After the initial batch of cases in Beijing was announced on Friday, Ms Wang said she immediately ordered more fresh leafy vegetables, as well as other root vegetables that can keep for longer, including lotus root and potatoes.

She also said that she expected more restrictive measures in the capital because of the current "political environment".

President Xi Jinping, who has extolled China's ability to control Covid-19, has doubled down on the strict "dynamic zero" strategy aimed at stamping out all chains of infection.

Experts say the government's stance has tied Mr Xi's personal credibility to the success of the policy.

This is a sensitive year for the top Chinese leader as he is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term in power later this year.

The authorities have given the assurance that there would be ample supplies of food and other necessities in the capital, but residents on Monday seemed oblivious to official pronouncements.

Many supermarket shelves were left empty. At one supermarket in downtown Beijing, shoppers were grabbing vegetables from shipping crates even before staff could stack them onto the shelves.

"A lot of my friends in Shanghai have told me to stock up and not be as foolish as them to believe what the government says," said Beijing office worker Nie Yanjie, 46.

Apart from food, she stocked up on other items such as toothpaste, shampoo and toilet paper.

"If we are really locked up at home, I just hope to be able to live with dignity and without fear. With these supplies at home, I can at least give me and my family some peace and stability," said Ms Nie.