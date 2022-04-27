Detention centre breakout raises doubts over Malaysia's handling of Rohingyas

A total of 528 people broke out from the overcrowded Sungai Bakap temporary camp in Penang that was housing Rohingya refugees. PHOTO: AFP
KUALA LUMPUR - A riot and breakout at an immigration detention centre in Malaysia last week has raised fresh questions over the government's handling of Rohingya refugees, with civil society groups calling for a policy review.

The breakout happened at the overcrowded Sungai Bakap temporary camp in Penang which houses Rohingya refugees - stateless people from Myanmar's Rakhine state. A total of 528 people broke out after the pre-dawn riot last Wednesday (April 20) Six refugees died as they tried to cross a busy road, while more than 100 remain missing.

