BEIJING - Singaporean Wendi Teoh, a former chief experience officer at a theme park company, has been going door-to-door to pick up her neighbours' trash in the past week during Shanghai's extended lockdown.

She then consolidates the rubbish at a collection point as part of her volunteer work. This has been a way for Ms Teoh, 42, to stay upbeat during the extended lockdown and to promote the "kampung" spirit among her neighbours.