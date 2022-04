MANILA - Philippine high society on Tuesday (April 26) mourned the tragic death in Singapore of one of their own, fashion maven and corporate executive Cris Albert.

Mrs Albert, chief executive and owner of the Philippines distributor for the South Korea-based sportswear firm Fila Holdings, was found dead on Saturday (April 23) at The Fullerton Bay Hotel where she was attending a private event hosted by luxury brand Fendi. She was 52.